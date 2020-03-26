Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Walz might step in to help courts
In a public appearance Friday, Gov. Tim Walz addresses reporters with Minnesota Health Department Commissioner Jan Malcolm at his side. On Monday, Walz self-isolated after being exposed to the new coronavirus. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
In a public appearance Friday, Gov. Tim Walz addresses reporters with Minnesota Health Department Commissioner Jan Malcolm at his side. On Monday, Walz self-isolated after being exposed to the new coronavirus. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

Walz might step in to help courts

By: Kevin Featherly March 26, 2020

Gildea had asked lawmakers to toll speedy trials, statutes of limitations.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo