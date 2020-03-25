Bar Buzz: Life slows down

You can practice social distancing by staying away from the courthouse. Sometimes.

In an effort to reduce foot traffic in courthouses, the State Court Administrator has taken the following temporary administrative actions, effective Monday, March 16, for the next 30 days.

The Judicial Branch will stop sending out late penalty notices and assessing the late penalties for all citations.

For offenses eligible for drivers’ license suspension, the Judicial Branch will halt the automated process by which a person’s license is suspended for failure to appear.

The Judicial Branch will stop referring past-due payment cases to the Department of Revenue for collections.

These temporary changes made to the automated financial collection processes will not adversely affect a defendant’s case.

Related financially connected processing, such as driver’s license reinstatement and web-based and phone-based payments made through the Court Payment Center, will continue to be processed while these procedures are in effect.

Note to clients: This won’t last forever.