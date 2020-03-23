People and Practices: March 23, 2020

Lori Sommerfield — a consumer financial services attorney with over two decades of legal and compliance risk management experience — has joined Ballard Spahr as of counsel in Minneapolis, firm Chair Mark Stewart announced. Sommerfield has a background as both an attorney and a senior compliance risk officer for a major bank.

Taft Law has appointed Andrea Markstrom as the firm’s chief information officer. Markstrom is based in Taft’s new office in Minneapolis. As chief information officer at Taft, Markstrom is responsible for firm-wide information technology and security initiatives across all of Taft’s offices and practices areas.

Taft also welcomes David Melloh and Timothy Murphy as partners in its Minneapolis office. Both Melloh and Murphy join Taft as former partners at one of the largest law firms in the country. Melloh obtained his J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School, Order of the Coif, his master’s degree from the University of Minnesota and his bachelor’s degree from Carleton College. Murphy received his J.D. from Mitchell Hamline School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from Saint John’s University, Collegeville, Minnesota.

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani welcomes Suzanne L. Jones as partner in the Minneapolis office and as a member of the Insurance practice group. Jones joins the firm from the Minneapolis office of Hinshaw & Culbertson.

Messerli Kramer has announced that Ryan Damhof has joined the Corporate and Estate Planning group in Minneapolis. Ryan will focus on providing estate planning and business succession counsel to the firm’s clients.

Faegre Drinker announced that X. Christina Huang has joined the firm’s Minneapolis office as counsel in the Intellectual Property Group. Huang comes to the firm after more than 20 years working for 3M Co. in both the lab and legal departments and serving as primary IP counsel for 3M’s global divisions in the last seven years.