Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Paper briefing suspended
paper_folders_stack_C

Paper briefing suspended

By: Minnesota Lawyer March 23, 2020

Effective today, the Minnesota Supreme Court is suspending the requirement of filing written copies of briefs for its court that are filed. Paper copies of a brief or addendum will not be accepted. A self-represented litigant should file one unbound copy of a brief and addendum. Read the full order here.

The Court of Appeals has also suspended the requirement of paper briefs but warns that the paper copies may be required at a later date. If requested, paper copies shall be served within 14 days of the end of the court’s suspension. Self-represented litigants must serve and file paper copies. Read the full order here.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo