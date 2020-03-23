Paper briefing suspended

Effective today, the Minnesota Supreme Court is suspending the requirement of filing written copies of briefs for its court that are filed. Paper copies of a brief or addendum will not be accepted. A self-represented litigant should file one unbound copy of a brief and addendum. Read the full order here.

The Court of Appeals has also suspended the requirement of paper briefs but warns that the paper copies may be required at a later date. If requested, paper copies shall be served within 14 days of the end of the court’s suspension. Self-represented litigants must serve and file paper copies. Read the full order here.