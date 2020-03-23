Bar Buzz: Life goes on

No darn virus is going to stop the selection of judges and justices in Minnesota.

But it might slow it down.

First, the governor has extended the deadline to apply for the upcoming vacancy on the Minnesota Supreme Court, for Justice David Lillehaug’s seat, to Monday, March 30.

Application materials for the Court of Appeals seat now held by Judge John Rodenberg are due by the close of business on Friday, March 27. Application materials should be addressed to Gov. Tim Walz. The seat is an at-large appointment.

To be considered for both the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals vacancies, please submit a cover letter, resume, and up to 10 letters of recommendation with respect to the Supreme Court vacancy, and a separate cover letter for the Court of Appeals vacancy.

If you have already applied for the Supreme Court or Court of Appeals, and would like your application to be considered for both vacancies please inform Dennis at judicial.selection@state.mn.us.

And the District Court appointment process is continuing. The Commission on Judicial Selection announced that judgeship vacancies are occurring in Minnesota’s 1st and 4th Judicial Districts.

The 1st Judicial District vacancy will occur upon the retirement of Judge Kevin W. Eide and will be chambered at Chaska in Carver County. The 4th Judicial District vacancy will occur upon the retirement of Judge Ivy S. Bernhardson and will be chambered at Minneapolis in Hennepin County.

An individual wishing to apply may request an application by contacting Carl Dennis, associate director of appointments via e-mail at Carl.Dennis@state.mn.us. A cover letter and resume should also be submitted with the application. Application materials are due by close of business on Tuesday, April 7, and should be addressed to the Chair of the Commission, Ms. Lola Velazquez-Aguilu. Interviews are scheduled to be held during the last week of April 2020. Selected candidates will be notified of the interview date.