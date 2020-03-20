Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Features / In the Hopper: Post-conviction relief; voter ID; reverse mortgages
Linus Chan, a University of Minnesota Law School professor and director of the Detainee Rights Clinic, testifies before House Judiciary on March 11. KaYing Yang of the Coalition of Asian American Leaders and a supporter of House File 3975, looks on. Bill author Rep. Carlos Mariani, DFL-St. Paul, is seen in the background. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
Linus Chan, a University of Minnesota Law School professor and director of the Detainee Rights Clinic, testifies before House Judiciary on March 11. KaYing Yang of the Coalition of Asian American Leaders and a supporter of House File 3975, looks on. Bill author Rep. Carlos Mariani, DFL-St. Paul, is seen in the background. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

In the Hopper: Post-conviction relief; voter ID; reverse mortgages

By: Kevin Featherly March 20, 2020

House and Senate caucus leaders announced that they effectively are shutting down the Legislature for almost a month.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo