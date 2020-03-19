Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / ‘Person of interest’ claim dismissed as untimely
In this Sept. 3, 2016, frame grab photo provided by KSTP-TV, Daniel Rassier talks with a reporter at his farm near St. Joseph, Minnesota. (KSTP via AP)
In this Sept. 3, 2016, frame grab photo provided by KSTP-TV, Daniel Rassier talks with a reporter at his farm near St. Joseph, Minnesota. (KSTP via AP)

‘Person of interest’ claim dismissed as untimely

By: Barbara L. Jones March 19, 2020

Plaintiff named in Wetterling investigation.

About Barbara L. Jones

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo