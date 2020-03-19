Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Features / Capitol Retort / Capitol Retort: COVID-19 chaos; judicial paths; political pact
A man stands outside the locked doors of the Government Center service center Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Minneapolis. Efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus continue across Minnesota. (AP photo: Jim Mone)
A man stands outside the locked doors of the Government Center service center Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Minneapolis. Efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus continue across Minnesota. (AP photo: Jim Mone)

Capitol Retort: COVID-19 chaos; judicial paths; political pact

By: Kevin Featherly March 19, 2020

So, COVID-19 … some virus, huh?

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo