Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Bremer Bank faces another lawsuit over stock sales
The ownership dispute over Bremer Financial Corp. is now playing out in a fourth lawsuit, filed Monday by a New York-based hedge fund. (File photo)
The ownership dispute over Bremer Financial Corp. is now playing out in a fourth lawsuit, filed Monday by a New York-based hedge fund. (File photo)

Bremer Bank faces another lawsuit over stock sales

By: William Morris March 19, 2020

Yet another lawsuit has joined the cloud swirling around leadership of St. Paul-based Bremer Bank.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo