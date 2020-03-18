In-House Counsel Awards postponed to August

Sadly, Minnesota Lawyer will join the ranks of groups of legal affiliations and postpone our In- House Counsel Awards until Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

In light of Gov. Tim Waltz’s recommendation to postpone events, we’ve made the tough decision to reschedule. The award breakfast will be at 7:30 a.m. at the American Swedish Institute.

Ultimately, we need to prioritize the health and safety of our attendees, partners and employees.

With this change, Minnesota Lawyer’s goal is to bring the legal community together for superior networking opportunities and to celebrate the incredible In-House Counsel honorees. We look forward to seeing you there.