Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Hennepin, Ramsey courts respond to Gildea order
Judge John Tunheim, Chief Justice Lorie Gildea
Judge John Tunheim, Chief Justice Lorie Gildea

Hennepin, Ramsey courts respond to Gildea order

By: Kevin Featherly March 18, 2020

On Friday, Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea issued an order that keeps Minnesota’s state and appellate courts open, but with precautions. That remains in effect.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo