Finance & Commerce postpones its Top Women in Construction celebration to August

Following the recommendation of Gov. Tim Walz to delay events with more than 250 attendees, Finance & Commerce has made the decision to reschedule our Top Women in Construction celebration, originally scheduled for March 25. The event will now be held Aug. 26 at The Lumber Exchange Event Center.

Finance & Commerce also plans to postpone the Rising Young Professionals event originally scheduled for May 7.

While it was a difficult decision to reschedule our inaugural Top Women in Construction celebration, ultimately we must prioritize the health and safety of our attendees, partners and employees, said Bill Gaier, Finance & Commerce publisher.

Finance & Commerce’s goal is to bring the construction and business community together for superior networking opportunities and to celebrate women in construction who display unparalleled excellence.

“We really want this event to be about celebrating women’s achievement in our state’s construction industry,” said Gaier. “By moving the date to August, we want to make sure everyone can attend.”

Mark your calendars for the new event date:

Top Women in Construction

Aug. 26

5 to 7:30 p.m.

Lumber Exchange Event Center

Any tickets, sponsorships, and advertising that have already been purchased will be automatically transferred to the new event date. The special event publication has also been rescheduled, and will be published in conjunction with the new event date.

Please email any questions regarding Finance & Commerce events to kbroadwell@finance-commerce.com, and thank you for standing with us.