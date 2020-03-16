Canceled or postponed events

Minnesota Lawyer is starting to see events dropping off the calendar during the COVID-19 spread. Let us know if your events change and we’ll keep a list going. We’ll try our best to keep it up to date. Stay safe and wash your hands.

March 16

The Federal Bar Association’s New Lawyer luncheon on March 18 has been canceled.

The Justice Esther Tomljanovich Celebration of Women in the Law, scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, will be postponed. Organizers will determine a new date.

March 13

Rep. Patrick Garofalo, R-Farmington, is postponing a listening session on mining, originally scheduled for March 31.

Sen. Matt Klein, a medical doctor, is canceling all in-person constituent meetings but is available by phone at the planned meeting time.

The Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers Judicial Boot Camp scheduled for Saturday, March 14, is postponed. Information regarding a new date will be made available when possible.

The Federal Bar Association Multi-District Litigation& Complex Litigation Seminar and Newer Lawyers Breakfast set for Wednesday, March 18, is being postponed.

The Federal Bar Association Minority Judges Reception scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, is postponed.

Mitchell Hamline School of Law has suspended in-person classes through April 3. The building will remain open for students to use the library, although those students who are ill or have recently traveled to areas with outbreaks are asked to stay at home for 14 days.

Statement on COVID-19 from the Minnesota State, Hennepin County, and Ramsey County Bar Associations

In response to the developing situation surrounding COVID-19 and with the health and safety of members, guests, and staff in mind, the Minnesota State Bar Association, Hennepin County Bar Association, and Ramsey County Bar Association have decided to adjust planned programming for the time being.

Effective on Friday, March 13:

All meetings and CLEs for all three associations will be offered via remote access only. Information on remote participation will be emailed to you or posted on the bar associations’ online calendar at www.mnbar.org

The MSBA One Profession events scheduled for March 13 in Willmar and March 27 in Bemidji will be postponed.

The RCBA Judges’ Dinner scheduled for March 26 is canceled.

Remote-only participation for meetings and CLEs is currently planned through April 15, 2020. At present, the bar association offices will remain open and are keeping their regular business hours. Staff are available via phone or email if you have specific questions related to upcoming programs. We will keep you informed of any changes related to association programing as they develop.