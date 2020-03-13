Bar Buzz: Bar associations respond

In response to the developing situation surrounding COVID-19 and with the health and safety of members, guests, and staff in mind, the Minnesota State Bar Association, Hennepin County Bar Association, and Ramsey County Bar Association have decided to adjust planned programming for the time being.

Effective on Friday, March 13:

All meetings and CLEs for all three associations will be offered via remote access only. Information on remote participation will be emailed to you or posted on the bar associations’ online calendar at www.mnbar.org

The MSBA One Profession events scheduled for March 13 in Willmar and March 27 in Bemidji will be postponed.

The RCBA Judges’ Dinner scheduled for March 26 is cancelled.

Remote-only participation for meetings and CLEs is currently planned through April 15, 2020. At present, the bar association offices will remain open and are keeping their regular business hours. Staff are available via phone or email if you have specific questions related to upcoming programs. We will keep you informed of any changes related to association programing as they develop.