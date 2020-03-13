Bar Buzz: An abundance of caution

Minnesota Lawyer is starting to see events dropping off the calendar during the COVID-19 spread. Let us know if your events change and we’ll keep a list going. We’ll try our best to keep it up to date. Stay safe and wash your hands.

State Representative Patrick Garofalo, R-Farmington, is postponing a listening session on mining, originally scheduled for March 31st, due to concerns regarding the Covid-19 outbreak.

Sen. Matt Klein, a medical doctor, is currently cancelling all in-person constituent meetings but is available by phone at the planned meeting time.

The Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers Judicial Boot Camp scheduled for Saturday, March 14 is postponed. Information regarding a new date will be made available when possible.

The Federal Bar Association Multi-District Litigation& Complex Litigation Seminar and Newer Lawyers Breakfast set for Wednesday, March 18, is being postponed.

The Federal Bar Association Minority Judges Reception scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 is postponed.

Mitchell Hamline School of Law has suspended in-person classes through April 3. The building will remain open for students to use the library, although those students who are ill or have recently traveled to areas with outbreaks are asked to stay at home for 14 days.