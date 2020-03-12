COVID-19: All system go on Capitol complex—for now

Though jaw-dropping COVID-19 news seems to break every hour, Minnesota’s Legislature, executive branch and judiciary all continue to function as normal—for now.

That could change at any time.

In fact, Gov. Tim Walz said in the Thursday press conference where he unveiled his slim $256 million supplemental 2020 budget package, he would like the Legislature to complete its only true priority task—pass a 2020 bonding bill—and then get out of town.

That’s not an order, he said, acknowledging that he has no powers to issue such a directive.

“I think it just behooves all of us that this is not the time to posture around issues that we are not going to consensus around,” he said.

“We can do multiple things,” Walz added. “But I don’t think now is the time to be here to try and make political points alone. … My suggestion to them would be let’s finish as quickly as possible, reach a compromise and move on.”

Passing a bonding bill would put the state in a good position to handle potential spring flooding, grow jobs and deal with “the COVID situation,” the governor said.

Things are moving on several fronts. House leaders on Wednesday unveiled a package of COVID-19 emergency bills, one of which permanently expands the governor’s peacetime emergency powers to public health crises like the current pandemic. That bill, House File 4327 from Rep. Tina Liebling, DFL-Rochester, would also extend declared public health emergencies for up to 90 days, rather than the current 30-day limit.

Officials throughout the Capitol say they are keeping a close watch on developments. But for now, virtually everything is operating as before. House Speaker Melissa Hortman said Wednesday there are no plans to shut down operations or limit public access to the Capitol.

She said that she, Walz and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, have been in constant contact with each other and officials from the state Health Department. They also are monitoring developments through the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and consulting with officials from other states.

“We are tracking very carefully what the things are that we could consider, and at what timeline we would want to consider those things,” Hortman said. “It is our hope that we’ll be acting in concert with regard to any decisions that we would make on the Capitol complex.”

In a written statement Wednesday, Gazelka struck a note of cooperation.

“As we monitor our situation in Minnesota, we will take appropriate action on bipartisan ideas,” he said. “The best thing now is for people to follow the advice of the experts: Cover your cough, stay home if you are sick and wash your hands frequently.”

All contingency options are on the table, Hortman said Wednesday. But right now, shutting down the Capitol or even dialing back public visits isn’t seen as necessary. That’s because none of Minnesota’s identified COVID-19 cases has yet resulted from community transmission.

“We so far do not have a public health justification to start to limit public gatherings,” she said.

On Thursday, Walz said “continuance of operation” contingency plans have been under discussions for months. For the executive branch, that involves things like making decisions about employees working remotely, he said. In “the next day or days,” he added, a more concrete plan of operation will be released to the media.

Walz said he has also been in contact with Chief Justice Lorie Gildea about the Judicial Branch’s contingency plans.

“We’re thinking about everything and I think it’s really important,” he said. “We have to have continuity of our system. We have to have things work—the judiciary is going to need to work. They’re thinking about what does that look like in a courtroom, what would happen? So yes, we are in contact.”

A Judicial Branch spokesperson said Thursday that scenarios are being gamed out in case court hearings or cases need to be postponed.

But under Judicial Branch policy, nothing like that will happen unless the governor and Department of Health declare a public health emergency, ordering state and other public facilities closed. That point has not yet been reached.

In the meantime, the Judicial Branch is maintaining a special COVID-19 emergency page on its website, http://mncourts.gov/emergency. Like the other branches of government, the judiciary plans to follow Health Department guidance.

“Currently, there has been no adjustment in court operations and court calendars are continuing as usual,” the web page says. “If you have a scheduled matter or hearing, you are expected to come to court unless the court has excused you.”

In remarkably fast action earlier this week, the Legislature passed and Walz signed Senate File 3813, from Sen. Jerry Relph, R-St. Cloud. The bill authorizes nearly $21 million in state funds for a public health response to the coronavirus outbreak.