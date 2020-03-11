Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Evers signs bill creating 12 court branches
Gov. Tony Evers speaks to reporters on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
Gov. Tony Evers speaks to reporters on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

Evers signs bill creating 12 court branches

By: The Associated Press March 11, 2020

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill Thursday that creates 12 new circuit court branches in Wisconsin over the next three years, a move designed to help address backlogs.

Four new branches will be created in each of the next three years, starting in 2021, the first expansion of Wisconsin’s court system since 2010. The director of state courts, Randy Koschnick, will assign the new judges based on need across the state. A county would have to pass a resolution in support of adding a court in order to get one.

The first four new judges would be elected in the spring of 2021 and take the bench in August of that year.

Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack praised the new law, saying the additional judges will help resolve lawsuits more quickly.

The bill passed the Legislature with broad bipartisan support on nearly unanimous votes.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription here

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo