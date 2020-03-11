Bar Buzz: ‘Grit’ is theme of Tomljanovich celebration

The Justice Esther M. Tomljanovich 20th Annual Celebration of Women in Law will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, at Mitchell Hamline School of Law. It will include a CLE from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on “Grit in Forging Sustainable Success” featuring Tomljanovich; Gaye Adams Massey, chief executive officer of the YWCA in St. Paul; Paula Goldbert, co-creater and executive director of PACER Center; and Ann Bancroft, polar explorer. The program honoring Tomljanovich will be at 6 p.m. Valet parking will be available. Register at https://mitchellhamline.edu/alumni/registration/justice-esther-m-tomljanovich-women-in-the-law/

