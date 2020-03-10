Faegre Drinker closes offices due to virus exposure

The American Lawyer has reported that Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath today closed all 22 of its offices “for the day” amid concerns that personnel in Washington, D.C., potentially were exposed to COVID-19. A person who attended a recent event tested positive for the virus, the story said.

No operators were available to answer telephones at about 1:45 p.m. today. A statement from the firm was published by The American Lawyer. “No Faegre Drinker personnel have tested positive for coronavirus — this is simply a precautionary measure while we evaluate the appropriate path forward. Our attorneys, consultants and professionals are equipped with the required technology to work remotely and remain ready and available to assist clients. As we evaluate when to re-open offices, we will keep the health and safety of our personnel, clients, visitors and the public at the front of our minds.”

It is not known how long the offices will be closed.