Bar Buzz: McKeig lauded for child welfare leadership

The University of Minnesota’s Center for Advanced Studies in Child Welfare will honor Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Anne K. McKeig with the 2020 Child Welfare Leadership Award in April.

McKeig, a descendant of the White Earth Nation, has committed over 25 years to serving Minnesota’s most vulnerable children and families in a number of capacities.

As an assistant Hennepin County attorney and a Hennepin County District Court judge, she played a pivotal role in developing both state and national protocols and programs for child protection and Indian child welfare.

McKeig is an adjunct professor at Mitchell Hamline Law School, where she helped develop a curriculum for Child Abuse and the Law, and at St. Thomas School of Law.