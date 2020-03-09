Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / All in the Family: Record, findings incomplete in complex divorce
shutterstock_157048688

All in the Family: Record, findings incomplete in complex divorce

By: Jason Brown and Cynthia Brown March 9, 2020

On Feb. 18, 2020, the Minnesota Court of Appeals issued an unpublished decision in In re the Marriage of Suhsen and Suhsen.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo