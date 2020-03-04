Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Perspectives: Legal issues jump up on Leap Day
(Deposit photos)
(Deposit photos)

Perspectives: Legal issues jump up on Leap Day

By: Marshall H. Tanick March 4, 2020

It’s Leap Year, again.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo