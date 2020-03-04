Breaking the Ice: Patent litigator likes court time — and audience

Name: Loren Hansen

Title: Partner, Lathrop GPM

Education: B.S., chemical engineering, University of Minnesota; J.D., William Mitchell College of Law

As a litigator Loren Hansen likes getting into court, but he had never done so with a large audience.

That changed in October when the Lathrop GPM partner argued before the North Dakota Supreme Court and students from the University of North Dakota School of Law and a number of high schools.

“It’s usually just people who are interested in the case,” Hansen said. “Here I was arguing before 150 law students and high school students. It was a lot of fun.”

Hansen won on a question of standing, but the court reversed some previous decisions in the client’s favor in its January opinion.

Hansen’s closing argument in a jury trial in federal court in Kansas, representing the defendant, helped produce a more favorable result: Plaintiffs recovered $1.2 million of the $50 million sought in a copyright infringement matter.

A registered patent attorney, Hansen designed and developed software for health insurers as an Accenture consultant before going to law school.

Q: What’s the best way to start a conversation with you?

A: Come up and say hello. I’m pretty approachable. If you ask me about the latest sporting event of the day, that’s an easy way to break the ice.

Q: What books are on your bedside table or e-reader?

A: “Becoming Like Creoles,” which describes an interesting way of thinking about cultural diversity, injustice and oppression. “Life is Magic,” an autobiography by a former NFL player who’s also on “America’s Got Talent.” It’s an interesting story about his life but also about self-discovery and choosing happiness.

Q: What is a pet peeve of yours?

A: People driving in the left lane, and I mean driving not passing; the left lane is for passing. And those who don’t understand how to zipper merge.

Q: What are your favorite aspects of being an attorney?

A: I enjoy learning new businesses and technologies. It’s fascinating to learn about some industries and inventions that maybe I never would have heard of without being a lawyer. I also really enjoy going to court. Whether it’s making an argument or trial, it’s fun to be an advocate.

Q: Least favorite?

A: I don’t like billing time. It’s one of the most tedious tasks of the day, and I think it distracts from some of the problem-solving that I like to do.

Q: What’s a favorite activity outside your job?

A: I play in a volleyball league, which is a good way to stay active. I enjoy camping, fishing and canoeing with my wife and two young kids.

Q: If someone visits you in your hometown, what would you take them to see or do?

A: When I get visitors, particularly if they’re from a part of the country that isn’t cold, I enjoy taking them out ice fishing. Some of them don’t even realize that ice fishing is a real thing.

Q: Is there an attorney or judge, past or present, whom you admire most?

A: Judge Patrick Schiltz of the federal district court in Minnesota is always well-prepared. He asks thoughtful questions. He’s engaged, and I appreciate his attention to detail.

Q: What’s a misconception people have about working as an attorney?

A: When I started law school someone told me this joke: “Why does New Jersey have all the toxic waste dumps and New York has all the lawyers? Because New Jersey got the first choice.” There is a negative perception of lawyers, but in my experience most of us are really good people who are trying to help clients through difficult times.

Q: What is your favorite depiction of the legal professional in popular culture?

A: A lot of the aspirational, inspirational depictions are great: Atticus Finch in “To Kill a Mockingbird,” or Matthew McConaughey’s character in “A Time to Kill,” or Denzel Washington in “Philadelphia.” When comes down to it, one my favorite TV shows was “Boston Legal,” which doesn’t have quite the inspirational or aspirational view of the law but was a lot of fun.