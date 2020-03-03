Quantcast
In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016, file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian firm fighting Mueller charges faces contempt order

By: Bloomberg News March 3, 2020

The only Russian entity that has responded to charges of meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election could be held in contempt for not answering subpoenas ahead of its April trial.

Concord Management and Consulting LLC must explain by Friday why it has not responded to prosecutors’ requests for information about its controlling officer, Yevgeny Prigozhin, or face a contempt order, U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich in Washington ruled Thursday. The judge also set a March 2 hearing on the matter.

Concord is one of three Russian businesses and 13 individuals charged by Special Counsel Robert Mueller with creating fake social media posts and carrying out other activities aimed at influencing U.S. voters. It was the only one to answer the charges, hiring a U.S. lawyer and pleading not guilty in May 2018.

Prigozhin is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. A restaurateur, Prigozhin has been nicknamed “Putin’s chef” because he catered Russian president’s functions.

Concord’s lawyer, Eric Dubelier of Reed Smith LLP in Washington, didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment. The Russian company said in a heavily redacted court filing earlier this month that prosecutors are trying to introduce into the case “hundreds of thousands of pages of prejudicial hearsay evidence — virtually all of it having no connection to Concord whatsoever.”

