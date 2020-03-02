Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Trump pardon won’t remove Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s guilty verdict
Joe Arpaio
Joe Arpaio

Trump pardon won’t remove Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s guilty verdict

By: Bloomberg News March 2, 2020

Joe Arpaio, once known as “America’s toughest sheriff,” failed to persuade a federal appeals court to wipe clean his criminal record after President Donald Trump pardoned him.

The U.S. Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Thursday refused a request by the former top lawman in Maricopa County, Arizona, to erase his guilty verdict for defying a judge’s orders related to his crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

Arpaio made a name for himself targeting Latinos in the Phoenix area with traffic stops only on the suspicion they were undocumented immigrants. In 2017, a federal judge convicted him of criminal contempt of court for violating orders to stop the illegal detentions. Before he could be sentenced, however, Trump stepped in and granted a pardon.

The pardon was found by a judge to be valid, but Arpaio fought on to try to get his offense expunged from court records.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription here

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo