People and Practices: March 2, 2020

Littler, an employment and labor law practice representing management, has added Jacqueline A. Mrachek as a shareholder in its Minneapolis office.

Mrachek joins from Faegre Baker Daniels, where she co-led the firm’s employment litigation practice. She counsels and defends companies in a wide range of employment law matters, including harassment, discrimination, retaliation, wage and hour compliance, drug and alcohol testing, and disability and medical leave requirements.

Attorney Michael Warren has joined Taft’s Minneapolis office.

As a commercial finance attorney, Warren advises private equity groups, lenders and borrowers on legal matters related to leveraged, project, unitranche, asset-based, mezzanine and structured financings. He also counsels banks, fund and family office clients on mergers and acquisitions and minority investments.

Maslon LLP announces the addition of Insurance Coverage Litigation Attorney Rikke Dierssen-Morice to the law firm’s partnership. With more than 25 years of service to clients, her experience collaborating with corporate policyholders in the U.S. and abroad will further strengthen Maslon’s capabilities in a key area of practice.

Kutak Rock LLP has elected 30 new partners from its attorney ranks in 11 of the firm’s 18 offices. In Minneapolis, Cindy L. Davis practices in the areas of employee benefits, ERISA, commercial real estate and general business and transaction matters. She represents employee benefit plan sponsors, boards of trustees, administrators and third-party administrators (TPAs).

Also, attorney Jennifer Forbes has joined the firm’s national corporate practice group as of counsel and will be resident in the firm’s Minneapolis office. Ms. Forbes brings to Kutak Rock more than 25 years of experience counseling businesses, nonprofits and healthcare providers.

Kevin M. Busch and Timothy L. Gustin were recently re-elected to three-year terms as members of the Board of Directors of the law firm of Moss & Barnett.

Busch serves as the firm’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer and is a member of the firm’s financial services, business law, mergers and acquisitions, multifamily and commercial real estate finance, and energy and public utilities practice areas.

Gustin serves as the firm’s chairman, chairs the firm’s multifamily and commercial real estate finance and real estate practice areas, and is a member of the firm’s financial services practice area.

Messerli Kramer announced that Daniel Dosch has joined the Corporate group in Minneapolis, MN. Dosch’s practice will be focused on supporting the expanding mergers and acquisitions and general corporate practices.

After earning his Juris Doctorate from the University of St. Thomas School of Law in 2018, Daniel served as a Law Clerk in the Fourth Judicial District Court of Minnesota. Prior to his clerkship, Daniel worked as a technology consultant.

Fredrikson & Byron has chosen shareholder Youn-Jin Kim to be a member of the 2020 class of Fellows, participating in a landmark program created by the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) to identify, train and advance the next generation of leaders in the legal profession.

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced three US partners as leaders in its intellectual property practice: Tim Kenny has been named Global Head of Intellectual Property; Jim Repass is the new US Head of Intellectual Property; and Alicia Morris Groos has been named US Head of IP Brands.

Kenny, who also serves as the firm’s Minneapolis Partner-in-Charge, will lead a global IP team of more than 250 lawyers. He focuses his practice on US and international trademark litigation, oppositions and cancellations, policing, counseling, and licensing and prosecution. Kenny also has a track record for providing strong representation on portfolio counseling and management, copyrights and copyright litigation, and unfair competition litigation.