Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Legal Writing Notebook: Foolproof recipe for the Minnesota Nicegram
(Deposit photos)
(Deposit photos)

Legal Writing Notebook: Foolproof recipe for the Minnesota Nicegram

By: Karin Ciano March 2, 2020

Recently I asked lawyers about the piece of legal writing that they most wanted to improve.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo