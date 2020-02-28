Quantcast
Michael Brodkorb and Allison Mann, co-authors of MissinginMinnesota.com, were sued for defamation by Michelle MacDonald. Minnesota Court of Appeals panel ruled Monday that the District Court ruled correctly in granting Brodkorb summary judgment and dismissing al claims by MacDonald. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)
Court of Appeals: MacDonald loses

By: Kevin Featherly February 28, 2020

Judges uphold perennial candidate’s public-figure status.

