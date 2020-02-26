Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Simon pushes hard on primary privacy
Rep. Ray Dehn, DFL-Minneapolis, (right) tells the House Judiciary committee Wednesday about his bill to protect voter privacy during the upcoming presidential primary. Secretary of State Steve Simon, who supports the legislation, appears at left. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
Rep. Ray Dehn, DFL-Minneapolis, (right) tells the House Judiciary committee Wednesday about his bill to protect voter privacy during the upcoming presidential primary. Secretary of State Steve Simon, who supports the legislation, appears at left. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

Simon pushes hard on primary privacy

By: Kevin Featherly February 26, 2020

Secretary of State says competing Senate bill’s a non-starter.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo