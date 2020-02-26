Bar Buzz: Gislason’s timely quotes on pet law

Minneapolis attorney Barbara J. Gislason continues to gain a national reputation for her groundbreaking work in Animal Law. Following the American Bar Association (ABA) Section of Family Law publication of her book, “Pet Law and Custody: Establishing a Worthy and Equitable Jurisprudence for the Evolving Family,” she has continued to make scholarly contributions on this subject to state, national, and international bar associations.

Most recently, Gislason was quoted in Time Magazine in an article published on Feb. 3, 2020, titled “The New Custody Battle: When Couples Divorce, Changing Laws May Decide Who Gets to Keep the Family Pet.” In addition, Gislason has lectured on Animal Law not only in the United States, but also in Canada and China. She was also featured recently as an expert on Fox 9 News in a segment titled “Is It Legal: Who Gets the Pets When a Couple Splits Up?”

Time published, “‘All of a sudden, with animals that have no street value, people are pouring in thousands of dollars to save them,’ Gislason says. ‘Now it’s not just about what work the animal is going to do. It’s about something deeper.’”