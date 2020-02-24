People and Practices: Feb. 24, 2020

Quantcast
People and Practices recognizes new hires and promotions. Submissions are encouraged.

Lisa Spencer, the 2020 Best Lawyers in America Minneapolis Lawyer of the Year in family law, has been named managing partner at Henson Efron.

Jeffrey R. Peters

Patrick D. Newman

Khansaa Nadeem

Bassford Remele announced that Jeffrey R. Peters and Patrick D. Newman have been elected shareholders and Khansaa Nadeem has become an associate of the firm.

Peters is an experienced litigator who focuses on commercial and products liability disputes, including toxic tort claims.

Newman is a commercial litigator who defends members of the financial services industry. He regularly represents credit and collection professionals against consumer-protection lawsuits, including class actions.

Nadeem focuses her practice in the areas of employment litigation/advice, general liability, and professional liability.

