Bar Buzz: Harbott named to 9th District bench

By: Kevin Featherly February 24, 2020

Corey Harbott, a long-time Crookston assistant public defender, has been named to the bench in Minnesota 9th Judicial District.

Harbott replaces District Court Judge Paul E. Rasmussen, who was granted disability retirement on Oct. 31. Harbott will chamber at Warren in Marshall County.

Harbott has worked as assistant public defender for about 18 years, focusing primarily on felony criminal cases. He previously clerked for Polk County District Court Judge Richard Taylor.

Harbott also was the vice president of the Crookston Blueline youth hockey club, and he serves on the Crookston Library Board. He earned both his Bachelor of Arts degree and his Juris Doctorate from the University of North Dakota.

