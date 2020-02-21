Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / License lookup verdict stands
(Deposit photos)
(Deposit photos)

License lookup verdict stands

By: Barbara L. Jones February 21, 2020

$585,000 includes $300,000 punitive damages.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo