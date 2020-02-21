Bar Buzz: Love is in the air

Twelve 4th Judicial District judges united 36 couples in matrimony at no charge on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, at the Hennepin County Government Center.

Judge William Koch commented, “For the eighth year of this wonderful event, we want to try something new while still providing a unique and memorable experience for the couples and families who participate. Wedding ceremonies on the 20th and 23rd floor bridges will offer couples a more private setting with stunning panoramic views of Minneapolis City Hall and Northeast Minneapolis beyond.”