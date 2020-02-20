San Francisco professor, dean chosen to lead Mitchell Hamline

Anthony S. Niedwiecki, dean and professor of law at Golden Gate University School of Law in San Francisco, has been named the new president and dean of Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

Niedwiecki, who has led Golden Gate since July 2017, will begin his duties at Mitchell Hamline on July 1.

“We are thrilled to have Anthony Niedwiecki leading Mitchell Hamline,” said Lisa A. Gray, chair of the school’s board of trustees, in a press release. “He emerged as the leading candidate from an exceptionally qualified pool of candidates from across the country. His extensive experience in areas crucial to our mission—including experiential education, skills integration, and distance learning—make him the perfect choice to lead us forward.”

As dean at Golden Gate the past three years, Niedwiecki oversaw improvements in academic achievement, increased student diversity, and improved financial performance, Mitchell Hamline’s release stated.

He also expanded the number of online courses for J.D. students and began developing a new partially online J.D. program. Mitchell Hamline is a recognized pioneer in online legal education, having created the nation’s first hybrid online/on-campus J.D. program at an ABA-approved law school in 2015 and launching the latest evolution of that program—a comprehensive, highly customizable blended-learning enrollment option—in fall 2020.

Niedwiecki, a native of Michigan and the first member of his family to attend college, earned a bachelor’s degree in math and education from Wayne State University in Detroit, and he began his career as a high school and community college math teacher in North Carolina. He earned a J.D., magna cum laude, from Tulane Law School in New Orleans and an LL.M. in Legal Education from Temple University Beasley School of Law.

Niedwiecki has a record of public and community leadership, including service as city commissioner and vice mayor of Oakland Park, Florida, as well as a member of the Broward County, Florida, Resource Recovery and Human Rights boards. In 2007, he founded Fight OUT Loud, an organization dedicated to helping people counter discrimination and hate directed at the LGBT community, and he continues to serve as vice president. He has received numerous awards for his advocacy on LGBT issues, including being recognized in 2018 as one of the “Outstanding LGBTQ Leaders in the Bay Area” by San Francisco Business Times magazine.

He returns to the Midwest with his husband of 18 years, Waymon Hudson, and their two dogs, Lily and Petunia.

