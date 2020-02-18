Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Drazkowski: Let’s go home
Rep. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, argues for his first-day motion to adjourn the 2020 legislative session sine die. “After all,” he said in a swipe at House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, “it would give our one lobbyist-legislator more time to do his work.” (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
Rep. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, argues for his first-day motion to adjourn the 2020 legislative session sine die. “After all,” he said in a swipe at House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, “it would give our one lobbyist-legislator more time to do his work.” (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

Drazkowski: Let’s go home

By: Kevin Featherly February 18, 2020

Save citizens from lawmakers, says upstart caucus leader.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo