Bar Buzz: 1st District bench vacancy

There is an opening on the bench in the First Judicial District, occasioned by the retirement of Judge Timothy Looby. The seat is chambered in Gaylord in Sibley County.

Anyone wishing to apply may request an application by contacting Carl Dennis, associate director of appointments, via e-mail at Carl.Dennis@state.mn.us. A cover letter and resume should also be submitted with the application. Application materials are due by close of business on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 and should be addressed to the Chair of the Commission, Ms. Lola Velazquez-Aguilu. Interviews are scheduled to be held on Monday, March 16, 2020.

For inquiries concerning the application process, please contact Carl Dennis at Carl.Dennis@state.mn.us or at (651) 201-3433.