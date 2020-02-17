Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Bloomington charter amendment will go forward
Gregory Joseph
Gregory Joseph

Bloomington charter amendment will go forward

By: Barbara L. Jones February 17, 2020

Members of a Bloomington group known as “Hands Off Our Cans” have succeeded in their lengthy quest to ask voters to reform the city’s charter to change its method of trash collection.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo