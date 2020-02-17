Bar Buzz: Happy President’s Day

What do President Teddy Roosevelt and President Jimmy Carter have in common, besides their diminutive names? You’d know if you received a President’s Day card from the government relations group at Fredrikson & Bryon.

They were both awarded a Nobel Peace Prize. Roosevelt was lauded in 1906 for negotiating peace in the Russo-Japanese war. Carter was awarded the 2002 Nobel Peace prize for his long term efforts to solve international conflicts and advance human rights.

Other presidents awarded the Peace Price were Woodrow Wilson and 1919 and Barack Obama in 2009.