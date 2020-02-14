Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Leaders address lawyerly topics
Minnesota leaders gather for Forum News Service’s annual pre-session briefing on Feb. 5: House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park; Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa; Gov. Tim Walz; Deputy House Minority Leader Anne Neu, R-North Branch; Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
Minnesota leaders gather for Forum News Service’s annual pre-session briefing on Feb. 5: House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park; Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa; Gov. Tim Walz; Deputy House Minority Leader Anne Neu, R-North Branch; Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

Leaders address lawyerly topics

By: Kevin Featherly February 14, 2020

Annual forum tackles guns, harassment, constitution.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo