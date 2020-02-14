Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Features / In the Hopper: Published v. unpublished; matter of trust; renter’s rights
Kari Dziedzic, Kelly Moller, Mark Johnson, Ruth Richardson, Scott Newman
Kari Dziedzic, Kelly Moller, Mark Johnson, Ruth Richardson, Scott Newman

In the Hopper: Published v. unpublished; matter of trust; renter’s rights

By: Kevin Featherly February 14, 2020

Minnesota State Bar Association has chosen just three bills as priorities for the year. Of those, it really hopes to pass only two.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo