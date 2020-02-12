Bar Buzz: It’s official—Zerwas is a lobbyist

Former state Rep. Nick Zerwas, R-Elk River, is officially a law firm’s lobbyist.

Zerwas, who left the Legislature in December, has taken a lobbying job with the Jacobsen Law Group. “I’ll be down here [at the Capitol] during session working on health care issues,” Zerwas said.

According to the Campaign Finance Board’s website, Zerwas is registered with the St. Paul-based law firm to represent four clients.

Those include the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Inc., and its affiliates; medical cannabis company LeafLine Labs L.L.C.; the Minnesota Consortium for Citizens with Disabilities; and Sanford Health.

Zerwas, who cited health issues when he left office, said he doesn’t expect to work full-time at the Capitol.

“I’ll be here when the folks that I represent need help with their issues at the Capitol,” he said. “Other than that, I’ll be up in beautiful Elk River, enjoying my time with my family.”