A new honor for women in construction

Women make an impact across Minnesota’s construction industry on job sites and behind the scenes. Finance & Commerce, a sister publication of Minnesota Lawyer, is recognizing these construction leaders at the inaugural Top Women in Construction awards.

“We report on the construction industry every day,” said Finance & Commerce Publisher Bill Gaier. “It’s a very male-centric industry, but we started hearing stories of how women are impacting the industry and felt the time was right to recognize that contribution. These awards will be a celebration of women in construction.”

Women will be recognized in six categories for their innovative approaches to industry development, community involvement and business integrity.

Finalists have been named in the categories of industry leadership, outstanding tradesperson/craftswoman, outstanding project management/estimating, companies to watch, outstanding service to the profession, and professional services. Category winners and an overall Top Woman in Construction will be announced at an evening event on March 25 and featured in a special publication.

The awards finalists are:

Industry Leadership

Diane Haugen,

CEO, Certified Wood Products Inc.

Christy Lewis

Vice president, Suntide Commercial Realty

Kristine Lindeman

Director of construction, Best Buy Co. Inc

Gerry Stock

President and CEO, Central Roofing Co.

Krystal Vierkant

Owner, CEO, CFO, Rock On Trucks Inc., Rock On Cos.

Outstanding Tradesperson/Craftswoman

Crystal Felch

Field engineer, Greiner Construction

Kelly Martin

Journeyman laborer, Mortenson Construction

Barb Pecks

Union business representative, North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters

Laurie Walters

Field laborer, RJM Construction

Outstanding Project Management/Estimating

Chris Dokken

Senior project manager, Kraus-Anderson

Stacy Glovka

Senior project manager, Greiner Construction

Sarah Paul,

Senior virtual design and construction specialist, JE Dunn Construction

Tina Serafin

Division manager, Danny’s Construction Co. LLC

Amy Staudinger

Senior director, project management services, Colliers International | Minneapolis-St. Paul

Companies to Watch

Debra Hilmerson

President and CEO, Hilmerson Safety

Elissa Merritt

President, Above the Rest Floors and More

Elizabeth Ennenga

CEO, Quad E Companies Inc.

Jamey Flannery

President, Flannery Construction

Meghan Huber

Vice president, Welsh Construction

Outstanding Service to the Profession

Elizabeth Campbell

Director, emerging business inclusion, Ryan Cos. US Inc.

Jocelyn Knoll

Partner; chair of construction & design practice group; co-chair of development & infrastructure industry group, Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Seaen Kosmides

CEO, OlympiaTech Electric

Barb Lau

Executive director, Association of Women Contractors

Yolanda McIntosh

Corporate EEO officer – human resources manager – MN division, Lunda Construction Co.

Professional Services

Mary Cave

Client executive, Cobb Strecker Dunphy Zimmermann

Kristine A. Kubes

Founder and CEO, Kubes Law Office

Erin Mathern,

Attorney/shareholder, Winthrop & Weinstine

Cindy McCleary

Vice president, managing principal, Leo A. Daly

Willy Morrison

Manager, Concrete Materials Laboratory, American Engineering Testing Inc.