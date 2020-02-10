Wisconsin Justice Kelly raises nearly $1 million in 13 months

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly raised almost $190,000 in January, bringing his 13-month campaign fundraising total to nearly $1 million, campaign finance reports filed Monday show.

The conservative-leaning Kelly is trying to fend off liberal-leaning challengers Jill Karofsky, a Dane County judge, and Ed Fallone, a Marquette University law professor, in the spring elections. All three candidates will square off in a Feb. 18 primary. The top two vote-getters will advance to the April 7 general election with a 10-year term on the high court at stake.

The candidates had until the end of the day Monday to file reports detailing campaign contributions and expenditures for January, the last report ahead of the primary. The numbers are important because fundraising is a sign of the depth of support for each candidate.

Kelly’s report shows he raised $187,463 in January. He’s now raised $987,440 since January 2019.

Karofksy’s report shows she raised $65,354 last month, bringing her 13-month total to $413,950. Fallone hadn’t filed his January report as of mid-day Monday. His end-of-year report for 2019 shows he raised just shy of $150,000