People and Practices: Feb. 10, 2020

Winthrop & Weinstine announced that Christopher Hussey, Joel Johnson, Joseph Phelps and Matthew Robinson have been promoted to shareholders, and Shawn Alexander, Katherine Johnson and Cody Zustiak have been promoted to managing associates.

Christopher Hussey is a member of Winthrop & Weinstine’s mergers and acquisitions group, advising private companies and private equity funds with middle-market M&A transactions.

Joel Johnson represents companies, entrepreneurs, and investors in all stages of an enterprise’s life, including formation, public and private capital raising, acquisitions, and sales and divestitures.

Joseph Phelps practices in the tax credit financing and syndication group, working closely with developers, lenders and investors in a range of tax credit and real estate matters.

Matthew Robinson represents clients in a wide variety of commercial litigation contexts, including actions involving breach of contract, civil fraud, business torts, breach of fiduciary duty, misappropriation of trade secrets, and class actions.

Shawn Alexander focuses his practice on tax credits and affordable housing.

Katherine Johnson represents clients in varying types and sizes of real estate transactions, including acquisitions and sales of commercial real estate, leasing, land use, and environmental matters.

Cody Zustiak assists individuals and entities with health law, in matters such as responding to complaints by a regulatory board, audits, and proposed discipline against a professional license.

Elena D. Harvey has been named partner at Foley & Mansfield in Minneapolis.

Jesse Klick has been elected to shareholder at Fafinski Mark & Johnson. Klick practices in the general corporate & business and mergers & acquisitions groups.

SiebenCarey announced the promotion of Eric Beyer to partner at the firm. Beyer’s legal practice focuses on car accident, workers’ compensation, serious personal injury and wrongful death claims. He joined SiebenCarey in 2016 and manages the law firm’s Duluth office.

Maslon LLP announced that attorneys Larina Alton, Melissa Muro LaMere, Tom Pack and Jon Septer have been elected to the law firm’s partnership.

Alton is a partner in Maslon’s Litigation Group and a registered patent attorney with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Muro LaMere is a partner in Maslon’s Labor & Employment and Litigation Groups.

Pack is a partner in Maslon’s Litigation Group.

Septer is a partner in Maslon’s Real Estate Group.

The Minneapolis office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP announces the addition of Margaret J. Weil as of counsel in the firm’s Tax Practice. She joins Greenberg Traurig from Fredrikson & Byron, P.A. where she was an officer.

Moss & Barnett is pleased to announce that Mitchell D. Sullivan has joined the firm’s business law and real estate teams.

Mitchell focuses his practice on business law, mergers and acquisitions, and real estate law