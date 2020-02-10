Bar Buzz: Walz appoints two judges for 1st District

Two new judges have been named by Gov. Tim Walz for the First Judicial District. Patrick Biren has been named to the Goodhue County bench in Red Wing to replace retired Judge Lawrence Clark. Biren is the managing attorney and a senior partner at the law firm of Stich Angell. He received his B.A. from St. John’s University and his J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law.

David Lutz, a partner at Bowman and Brooke, has been named to the Dakota County bench in Hastings, where he will replace retired Judge Karen Asphaug. Lutz received his B.A. summa cum laude from the University of Minnesota and his J.D. from the University of Michigan.