Sen. Susan Kent has defeated Sen. Tom Bakk in an election for the leadership of the DFL Senate caucus. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)
Capitol Retort: Leadership shift, come together, toe the line

By: Kevin Featherly February 6, 2020

Minnesota Senate named Susan Kent, its majority leader. It’s historic in that it’s the first time a DFL woman has ever occupied that post. But what does it imply about the new power alignment of the state’s Democrats?

