Bar Buzz: Anderson replaces Cajacob in 3rd District

Karie M. Anderson, shareholder with a Waseca-based general practice law firm, has been named a trial judge in Minnesota’s 3rd Judicial District.

Gov. Tim Walz’s office announced the appointment on Jan. 23.

Anderson is a shareholder at Waseca’s Patton, Hoversten & Berg, P.A., and works out of the firm’s Janesville office. According to the firm’s website, she practices in the areas of family law, real estate, criminal defense, bankruptcy and civil litigation.

She has worked as defense counsel for the Steele-Waseca Drug Court since its 2014 inception and serves as a Waseca County conciliation court referee.

She also is a faculty member for the National Center for DWI Courts and is listed as the 5th District Bar Association’s current president.

She received her bachelor’s degree in law enforcement from Minnesota State University, Mankato in 2006. She subsequently earned her juris doctorate from the William Mitchell School of Law and was admitted to the bar in 2012.

“Karie has demonstrated remarkable perseverance, beginning her career as a legal secretary, working through law school, and rising quickly through the legal profession,” Walz said in a press release. “Her commitment to her practice and her community is clear and she will serve the people of Rice County well.”

Anderson will replace District Court Judge John T. Cajacob, a 2010 appointee of Gov. Tim Pawlenty, when he steps down in February. He was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2018. Anderson will chamber at Faribault in Rice County.