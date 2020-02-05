8th Circuit judges toss arrest suit despite family ties

ST. LOUIS — Eight years ago, Henry Hamilton got into an altercation with an apartment manager in the small Missouri town of Hayti. The manager’s boyfriend arrested him. The manager’s mother set a cash bond he couldn’t pay. And the town judge failed to bring him to court until he’d spent seven days in jail.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Jan. 28, however, that whatever civil rights violations Hamilton might have suffered, no one can be held responsible.

It’s a bitter end to a case that Hamilton’s attorney, Jim R. Bruce II of Kennett, has been litigating since 2014. Effectively, he said, his client has been told “tough luck.”

“In other words, this may be a situation where being held illegally in jail has no remedy under the law,” Bruce said. He said he is considering whether to seek rehearing of the case.

According to the 8th Circuit’s opinion, Hamilton began cursing and threw an ink pen at Amy Leeann Inman, the manager of an apartment complex where Hamilton was applying for public housing. She called the local police station, where her mother, Glenda Overbey, was the receptionist.

The officer who responded to the incident, David Inman, also was the manager’s boyfriend and is now her husband. She filed a complaint for peace disturbance and assault. The following day, when Hamilton was arrested in a neighboring town on an unrelated charge, Officer Inman served him with the complaint, and he was taken to the Pemiscot County jail.

Overbey also served as clerk and administrator for Hayti’s municipal court and had authority from the city’s judge, Calvin Ragland, to issue arrest warrants and set the amount of bond. Following what Hamilton’s suit alleged was a longstanding town policy, Overbey set Hamilton’s cash bond at more than $1,000 — equal to the $500 maximum fine for each municipal charge — plus court costs.

Hamilton was unable to pay the bond. Seven days later, he made his initial appearance before Ragland on the charges that the city’s prosecutor had played no role in filing. Hamilton pleaded guilty to peace disturbance, the assault charge was dismissed and Ragland sentenced Hamilton to time served and released him from jail.

Hamilton brought civil rights charges against both Inmans, Overbey and Ragland, as well as against the city of Hayti. But both the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri and the 8th Circuit found that none of the claims was viable.

Judge James B. Loken, writing for the court, acknowledged that the warrant Overbey issued, using Ragland’s signature stamp, was likely invalid “because Overbey was not a neutral and detached magistrate who could make a constitutionally proper probable cause finding.”

However, he added, Ragland had absolute judicial immunity for both the warrant issued in his name and the high bond schedule he had set. Similarly, Overbey enjoyed quasi-judicial immunity for her actions, as Ragland had delegated those judicial duties to her. Judges Steven M. Colloton and Jonathan A. Kobes concurred.

Hamilton also had sought to hold the city of Hayti liable for the municipal court’s bond practices, alleging that they effectively forced defendants to pay their fines before they were found guilty and left indigent defendants unable to be released if they couldn’t pay. Hamilton’s attorney said the practice had existed for years and that city officials were well aware of it.

“They didn’t seem to care as long as the money kept rolling into the city and the municipal court,” Bruce said.

The 8th Circuit, however, said that while Ragland was an elected city official, the city itself wasn’t responsible for the court’s bond schedule. Hayti’s municipal court officially is part of Missouri’s circuit court system, which had the power to hear any challenge to Hamilton’s pre-trial detention, the court said.

Hamilton also had brought a conspiracy claim against Amy Leeann Inman, given her close personal ties to the people who put Hamilton in jail. But the 8th Circuit said that wasn’t enough to maintain a claim against her. John Grimm of The Limbaugh Firm in Cape Girardeau, an attorney for Amy Leeann Inman, said she was pleased to put the matter behind her.

Albert M. Spradling III, an attorney for the city and its officials, noted that both Ragland and Overbey have since retired. He said the municipal court’s policies have been revised.

“The whole process is now almost a moot situation because it won’t occur again,” Spradling said.

Municipal courts and bond practices have been fraught subjects in Missouri. The 2014 unrest in Ferguson spawned criticism of St. Louis County’s municipal court system, prompting the court system to take a closer look at its municipal branches and the state legislature to limit the amount of revenue that cities can collect from fines.

Last year, the Missouri Supreme Court revised its rules for pretrial release, requiring judges to impose the “least restrictive condition or combination of conditions” needed to ensure the defendant’s appearance in court and protect public safety. Those changes, however, have prompted pushback from some lawmakers who say the new rules are too lenient.

Last June, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction in a class-action constitutional challenge to the use of cash bail in St. Louis. Loken’s opinion noted the case, Dixon v. City of St. Louis, which is currently on appeal in the 8th Circuit.

By apparent coincidence, the 8th Circuit issued a second case on Jan. 28 involving a municipal court. A woman challenged the practices of the “hot-check division” in the city of Sherwood, Arkansas, which allegedly closed its proceedings to the public, made defendants waive their right to counsel and trapped people in a cycle of debt. The 8th Circuit held, however, that the municipal judge’s actions couldn’t be directly traced to a city policy.

The Missouri case is Hamilton v. City of Hayti et al., 18-3450. The Arkansas case is Williams v. City of Sherwood, 18-2982.