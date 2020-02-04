Bar Buzz: Two judgeships open; finalists picked for third

Two new bench slots are opening, even as the Commission on Judicial Selection makes recommendations to fill a third.

Both of the new openings result from retirements in the state’s 7th Judicial District.

Retiring District Court Judge Frank L. Kundrat was appointed by Gov. Tim Pawlenty in 2010. Before he became a Stearns County trial judge, he was city attorney for Clear Lake, Clearwater, Dassel, Deerwood and Ironton.

Retiring District Court Judge John H. Scherer was appointed to the bench in 2003 and subsequently elected three times, most recently in 2016. Both judges’ replacements will chamber at St. Cloud.

Those interested in applying for the positions should email Carl Dennis, associate director of judicial appointments, at Carl.Dennis@state.mn.us.

Meanwhile, three finalists have been named for a vacancy in the 9th Judicial District, where District Court Judge Paul E. Rasmussen was granted a disability retirement in October. He had served on the bench since 1992.

In the running for that job are Jeanine R. Brand, the Clearwater County attorney; Seamus Duffy, the Pennington County attorney; and Corey Harbott, an assistant public defender in Crookston.